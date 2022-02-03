Subscribe to Newsletter
Ballet Idaho presents “The Stories We Tell” on Feb. 4 and 5

Photo courtesy of Ballet Idaho

Ballet Idaho brings a repertory dance performance called “The Stories We Tell” to the Morrison Center on Feb. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. This performance includes four distinctive works by a variety of choreographers. 

These productions represent a wide spectrum of art and beauty through dance. These four works include, “Ghost(light)” by Craig Davidson, an excerpt of “Concerto 622” by Lar Lubovitch, “Off Screen” by Alejandro Cerrudo and “Serenade” by George Balanchine. Each of these wildly different dances showcase depth and emotion through movement and chemistry. 

“It’s not in every career that you get to see somebody do something so beautiful and so magical right next to you,” said one of the performers in the Ballet Idaho and Academy promo video

“Ghost(light)” by Craig Davidson is a piece that explores the range of light in a contemporary ballet. Due to the COVID pandemic, this piece has yet to be enjoyed by a live audience. 

The excerpt of “Concerto 622” by Lar Lubovitch is a performance by two male dancers that encapsulates the energy of human connection. This dance was created in 1985 and is a moving composition as it came to fruition in the midst of the AIDS epidemic. 

As another dancer said in the promo video, “…two people coming together and being able to lean on each other and support in a time of crisis.” 

“Off Screen” by Alejandro Cerrudo melds solemnity and humor to create a playfully smooth performance. 

“Serenade” is a neoclassical ballet designed by the father of American Ballet, George Balanchine. This was the first work Balanchine composed in America and is one of the most important pieces in American ballet history. 

In support of our local Ballet Idaho dancers, tickets are available at https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/ 

"The Stories We Tell" Ballet Idaho at the Morrison Center
Photo courtesy of Ballet Idaho
