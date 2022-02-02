Boise State gymnastics upsets No. 19 Southern Utah in season opener

After being unable to compete in the first two meets of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, Boise State gymnastics upset No. 19 Southern Utah University (SUU) on Jan. 28 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos beat the Thunderbirds 194.850-194.700.

Boise State and Southern Utah met four times last season, including the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) Championship and the NCAA Regional Championship. During the regular season, the Broncos fell to SUU 196.425-194.825.

This victory secures Boise State (1-0, 1-0) with a top-20 win over the past two years to open its season. The Broncos have beat six of the last seven teams in the season-opening meets.

“I’m really proud of how they did,” said head coach Tina Bird. “We’ve got a long way to go and we’re better than we did tonight, but I’m really proud of how they did.”

The Broncos began their first rotation at vault with senior Hope Masiado first with a score of 9.800. With an impressive performance, sophomore Emily Lopez also scores 9.800 on vault. Boise State secured the win in vault 48.900-48.825.

Fifth-year senior Emily Muhlenhaupt led the Broncos in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.950. Lopez finished closely behind with a score of 9.925 on bars. Boise State falls to Southern Utah on bars 48.950-48.450.

Beam was the third rotation of the night with junior Adriana Popp scoring an exciting 9.875 and sophomore Talia Little helping the Broncos with a 9.750. The Broncos scored 48.700 falling to the Thunderbirds who finished with 48.750.

The fourth rotation decided the night’s meet. Freshman Elaina McGovern earned a 9.800 in her first college gymnastics meet. Freshmen Blake Pascal and Emma Loyim also each scored a 9.800 on their floor routines.

“To have them all three go out there and tie for a 9.800 score their first meet of their college careers is pretty amazing,” Bird said.

Boise State’s freshman really stepped up to help lead the Broncos to a rotation-winning score of 48.800-48.175.

Masiado was the only gymnast to compete in all four rotations for the night scoring an all-around total of 38.900.

The Broncos will compete in their first road game on Feb. 5 as they travel to BYU.