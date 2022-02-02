Subscribe to Newsletter
Boise State football announces their updated roster entering the offseason

Photo by Claire Keener

The Broncos have officially updated their roster for the offseason. 

The roster is headlined by 12 early enrollees joining the team and 11 super seniors returning. 

Redshirt senior edge rusher Dylan Herberg, who was suspended after being arrested for a DUI over the weekend, is still included.

Of the 12 early enrollees, five players are on offense, six are on defense and one is on special teams. 

These players include offensive linemen Cade Beresford, defensive lineman Jack Beresford, offensive lineman Kage Casey, defensive lineman Braxton Fely, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, defensive lineman Cortez Hogans, running back Ashton Jeanty, defensive lineman JJ Talo, edge rusher George Tarlas, tight end Austin Terry, quarterback Sam Vidlak and defensive lineman Deven Wright.

Of the 11 super seniors returning, four are offensive and seven are defensive players. 

The seniors returning are offensive linemen Will Farrar and John Ojukwu, wide receiver Davis Koetter, tight end Kurt Rafdal, cornerbacks Caleb Biggers and Jared Reed, defensive end Shane Irwin, safety Tyreque Jones, nickelback Roman Kafentzis, linebacker Ezekiel Noa and defensive tackle Divine Obichere.
The full roster can be found on the BroncoSports.com website.

Boise State football huddle
Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter
