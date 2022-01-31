BREAKING: Boise State to replace Aramark with Chartwells Higher Ed for food vendor contract

Written by Julianne Gee, Blake Hunter and Ashley L. Clark

Boise State Dining Services announced that Aramark will be replaced with Chartwells Higher Ed as the campus food vendor as of July 1. Chartwells will have a five-year contract with the university.

According to Boise State, conversations about transitioning employment between current Aramark staff and Chartwells are already underway.

Kenneth Huston, president of the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU), told The Arbiter that an evaluation of Chartwells is underway and that the State Board of Education will be reviewing the proposed contract in April.

“ASBSU Executive Council is pleased to see the recently released letter of intent that describes its pending commitment to Chartwells being brought to campus as the new dining vendor,” Huston wrote.

Aramark has been contracted with Boise State since 2006, but its most recent contract with the university was set to expire this year. Three companies submitted service proposals to the university, including Aramark.

In September of last year, Aramark was formally condemned by ASBSU for “breach of contract, failing to serve students… and failing to promote a positive work environment… for employees,” according to the resolution from ASBSU.

Aramark responded by meeting some of the demands with extra funds to student accounts, partnering with Crave Delivery and giving five additional meals to students on a mandatory plan.

The Arbiter will continue to cover this contract change.