Boise State football player indefinitely suspended over DUI arrest

Photo by Claire Keener

Boise State football announced the indefinite suspension of redshirt senior edge rusher Dylan Herberg on Sunday, Jan. 30, following his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI).

“Boise State is aware of the situation, and Dylan Herberg has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as we follow our department policy,” said a Boise State spokesman.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a crash after a car had ran into a tree on South Constitution Avenue late Saturday night. 

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s office, Herberg was identified as the driver. They also identified four passengers under the age of 18 in the vehicle. Nobody involved in the crash reported any injuries.

Herberg was later arrested at 11:15 p.m. for DUI after appearing under the influence and failing the field sobriety test. 

He is currently out on bond but is facing five misdemeanor charges. The charges include one count of driving under the influence and four counts of transporting a minor while under the influence.

Herberg was recently awarded a full scholarship last September after starting off his collegiate football career as a walk-on from Timberline high school in 2018. He appeared in 10 games last season and posted six tackles and one sack.

Dylan Herberg
[Photo of Dylan Herberg (49) in the end zone during a Boise State football game]
Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter
