Sports Update: What’s new with Bronco sports

Transcript:

THE MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM IS ON A 13 GAME WINNING STREAK AND IS CURRENTLY RANKED FIRST IN THE MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE. THE BRONCOS WILL TAKE ON FRESNO STATE FRIDAY, JANUARY 28TH IN HOPES TO MOVE THEIR WIN STREAK TO 14 GAMES. WITH TALK AROUND THE TEAM’S STREAK AND THE POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT, HEAD COACH LEON RICE SAYS THAT THIS TEAM CARES ABOUT ONE THING AND THAT’S TO PLAY THEIR BEST AGAINST FRESNO STATE.

THE HEAD COACH OF MEN’S TENNIS KRISTIAN WIDEN CHOSE TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION, ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JERAMIAH DICKEY ANNOUNCED TUESDAY, JANUARY 18TH. THIS MEANS A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A NEW MEN’S TENNIS COACH HAS BEGUN. DICKEY ANNOUNCED THAT THE DIRECTOR OF TENNIS, BECK ROGHAAR WILL BE STEPPING INTO THE ROLE OF HEAD COACH FOR THE TIME BEING. WIDEN WAS NAMED THE HEAD COACH IN MAY 2018 AFTER SERVING AS THE ASSISTANT COACH FOR WOMEN’S TENNIS SINCE 2015. WIDEN WAS ALSO A FOUR-YEAR LETTER WINNER FOR THE BRONCOS AND A THREE-YEAR TEAM CAPTAIN WHILE ON THE MEN’S TENNIS TEAM. DICKEY SAID THAT WIDEN HAS MADE MANY CONTRIBUTIONS AS A BRONCO THROUGH THE YEARS AND THEY WISH HIM THE VERY BEST IN HIS FUTURE ENDEAVORS.

THE GYMNASTICS TEAM WILL COMPETE IN THEIR FIRST MEET OF THE SEASON ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 28TH AGAINST SOUTHERN UTAH UNIVERSITY. THE TEAM WAS UNABLE TO COMPETE IN THEIR PREVIOUS MEETS DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS. THE THUNDERBIRDS ARE RANKED 19TH WHILE THE BRONCOS CAME IN AT NUMBER 24 IN THIS YEAR’S WOMEN’S COLLEGIATE GYMNASTICS ASSOCIATION PRESEASON POLL. BOISE STATE FINISHED LAST SEASON RANKED 17TH WITH A MAJOR WIN OVER NO. 10 ARIZONA STATE ON SENIOR NIGHT. THE BRONCOS HAVE 13 RETURNING MEMBERS INCLUDING SIXTH-YEAR MADDI NILSON AND FIFTH-YEAR EMILY MUHLENHAUPT. BOISE STATE WILL OPEN ITS SEASON AT EXTRAMILE ARENA AT 7PM.

