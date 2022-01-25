Opera Idaho begins the year with a contemporary boost to Bizet’s famous “Carmen”

Opera Idaho will start their season with Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” premiering at the Morrison Center on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

“Carmen” is set in Spain and tells the tragic story of characters Carmen and Don José. Factory-worker Carmen artfully tricks soldier Don José into setting her free after she is arrested. Don José abandons everything he knows for Carmen, but Carmen’s eyes fall upon the alluring bullfighter, Escamillo.

It is a tragic, heartbreaking and memorable tale that has affected audiences since its debut in 1875.

According to a press release from Opera Idaho, the production is set in 1936 and will be more “contemporary” to allow the audience to connect with the characters more.

“The director wants people to see … ‘Carmen’ through the eyes of Carmen,” said Dr. Jefferey Seppala. Seppala plays the character Zuniga and is the Boise State director of opera and musical theater.

“‘Carmen’ has wonderful music, and [people] will be surprised by how many melodies that they’ve heard before,” Seppala said.

The opera will be performed in the original French with English subtitles.

Tickets for both shows are available on the Morrison Center’s website and start at $27.50. Groups of 10+ are eligible for a discount. Contact Morrison Center Box Office at (208) 426-1111.

As a reminder, masks are required in the Morrison Center regardless of vaccination status.