Boise State track and field boasts three Mountain West Athletes of the Week

Boise State track and field ran away with three athletes earning the honor of “Mountain West Athlete of the Week” after a series of record-high showings in Washington on Jan 15. The awards were announced the following Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Senior distance runner Jonathan Fields was awarded for his performance in the 3,000-meter at the UW Indoor Preview in Seattle. His time of 7 minutes, 54.23 seconds is the third-fastest in the country and is now the second-fastest mark in Boise State history.

Junior sprinter and hurdler Dafni Georgiou is one of two women who took home the award.

Georgiou broke her own school record for the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.47 seconds. Her time set a facility record at the Cougar Classic in Spokane, and is also the fastest in the Mountain West (MW) this season.

Rounding out the recipients is freshman sprinter and horizontal jumper Maggie Larson who also took home “Mountain West Freshman of the Week.”

With her performance of 12.03m in the triple jump, the second-longest jump in the MW this season, she won the first title of her collegiate career.

The Broncos will split up to take on the Texas Tech Invitational and the Washington Invitation on Jan. 28-29.