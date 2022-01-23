Boise State women’s basketball pulls out much-needed win over Colorado State

Boise State women’s basketball went on a 10-1 run to close out a home win against Colorado State 69-64 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Freshman forward Jayda Clark ended with a season-high of 11 points. Clark provided a spark in the first quarter with back-to-back three-pointers.

Senior forward Rachel Bowers nailed a jumper before the first period ended with the Broncos in the lead 20-14.

[Photo of Boise State women’s basketball forward Rachel Bowers (10)]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

In the second quarter, the Broncos led by eight, before the Rams came back to tie the game 35-35 at halftime.

Sophomore guard Anna Ostile made seven of her 13 points in the third quarter, helping lead the Broncos into the fourth quarter 50-47.

Redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas led the charge for the Broncos with 12 points. Leonidas got the 10-1 run started with a jumper. This closed Colorado State’s lead to two points.

The Broncos grabbed three offensive rebounds on their next possession and sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro made a three-pointer to put the Broncos in the lead.

Leonidas followed with a steal and was fouled which led to two good free throws.

The Rams made one out of their two free throws before sophomore forward Abby Muse sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left.

Muse scored 12 points and 13 rebounds, marking her sixth double of the season. Naro added 10 points.

“This has got to give us some confidence,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “To beat two quality teams [Wyoming and Colorado State] and perform down the stretch the way we did is something we can build on.”

Boise State heads on the road to face Wyoming on Jan. 26.