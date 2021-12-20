Boise State’s Rec Pool offers several aquatic opportunities and classes for students

The Boise State Recreational Center (the Rec) Pool facilitates many different types of activities and provides classes to help students get a good workout.

The Rec Pool is home to both men’s and women’s club water polo teams, which practice on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. for men’s and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. for women’s.

At practices, students can learn basic eggbeater kicks, passing and shooting, advanced techniques such as driving, plays and 6-on-5 situations. Anyone can play as long as they can swim 100 yards of freestyle without stopping and tread water for two minutes.

Located in the Aquatics Complex, the Rec Pool is also home to many different kinds of swim lessons ranging from group to private to even semi-private lessons. Group lessons only cost $25 for students and happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

[Photo of the Rec Pool in Boise State’s Recreational Center]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

There are many BroncoFit classes that are taught at the Rec Pool. Some of these classes include kayaking, lifeguard training and swimming.

For those who are avid swimmers, the Rec offers a Masters Swim Program which focuses on fitness, endurance and training, with some technique feedback provided. To be able to take these classes, students need to be able to swim 100 yards continuously using front crawl or freestyle and 100 yards continuously using back crawl or backstroke. They also have to be able to swim 50 yards continuously using breaststroke and 50 yards continuously using butterfly.

Many Boise State students are unaware of these amenities and offerings.

“The pool is somewhat hidden, and unless you’re an avid swimmer or use the pool often, you may not find it,” said sophomore political science major Zachary Jorcyk. “From what I can tell not many people use it.”

Jorcyk also said he didn’t know that aquatics classes were offered at Boise State. Even after using the Rec Pool almost every day last year, these amenities were not made clear to him.

Sophomore psychology major Jack Ferrie only knew about the classes at the Aquatic Complex after doing a class project on them. In his case, Ferrie knew about the aquatic classes, but had no idea that Bronco Fit classes were provided at the Rec.

“Covid restrictions last year didn’t allow me to visit at times, but this year seems to be better,” Ferrie said.

Both students had also been unsuccessful when attempting to visit the Rec’s spa, also located in the Aquatics Complex.

“I have never been able to. It’s either been closed due to COVID-19 or maintenance,” Jorcyk said. “[The Rec] makes it very hard to understand when it’s open.”

Jorcyk suggested that the Rec do more to advertise the Aquatics Complex and its amenities. He also said he hopes to see more pool games offered in the future.

Last year was a difficult year for the Rec center due to COVID-19, but now that activities are happening again, the Rec Pool is open for more visitors to stop by and go for a swim.

The multipurpose section of the pool is open for free swim, but Open Lap Swim is also available. Drop-ins are welcome per availability but students can reserve a lane in advance through the Rec Aquatics webpage.

Though not used by many, the Rec Pool is regularly open on weekdays from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. These times are prone to change due to COVID-19 restrictions and adjusted holiday schedules.

The Rec Center will have adjusted hours for winter break. From Dec. 17-Jan. 9, the Rec will be open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m-6 p.m. The Rec will be fully closed from Dec. 23-Jan 1.

The Aquatics Complex will be open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Hours and scheduling are always subject to change. Visit the Campus Recreation website for more details and the most up-to-date facility hours.