Students and staff reflect on the Rec’s fall intramural basketball league

The Rec Center kicked off an intramural 3-on-3 men’s basketball league on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to the IMLeagues, there are 41 teams participating in this league, which is a big turnout for students. Students were allowed to join teams until midnight on Nov. 18.

Students were able to create their own teams of 3-6 players or sign up as free agents, where they can join a team that has an open spot.

Alexandra Sanchez, the coordinator of Rec Sports, said that basketball is one of the more popular intramural sports among students. A Boise State IMLeagues page had to be created due to the popularity of basketball for students.

Games for 3-on-3 basketball are played on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to allow all of the teams to play an equal amount of games. There are four weeks of regular play and two weeks of playoffs.

Players have loved playing thus far and have commended the Rec for putting on an organized league with good friendly competition.

Senior civil engineering student Russell Gray of the “Richmond Oilers” intramural team spoke highly of the league and its organization.

“They have it set up very organized with a lot of referees. They know the rules and they’re not very nice about it,” Gray said. “I know they are giving up their time to work for us, so I try not to get on them too much when I get mad about a call.”

Even though this 3-on-3 basketball league is recreational, players from each respective team treat their games seriously and try to win every time they play.

The league was also well advertised by the Rec with signs posted around campus and in the Rec Center.

Junior English major Jackson Bolz of team “WYD” came across the league when he saw an advertisement in the Rec.

“I saw a paper hung up in the Rec and thought to myself that I have to get the boys together and get a team going,” Bolz said.

Intramural sports are a popular way for Boise State students to get involved on campus. Unlike many other extracurricular options, intramurals are a way to be active and get exercise, while also meeting new people along the way.

Sophomore construction management student Jacob James of the “Undrafted Free Agents” spoke of his experience so far and how he likes the competition playing against other teams.

“Playing has been a lot of fun,” James said. “Everyone has good sportsmanship. The refs don’t call too much, and there are a lot of teams participating too, which makes it more enjoyable,” James said.