Subscribe to Newsletter
BasketballSports & Rec

Boise State men’s basketball beats Santa Clara at home 72-60

By
0
1
Share
Photo by Claire Keener

Boise State men’s basketball was able to pull out another win in ExtraMile Arena against Santa Clara 72-60 on Dec. 14. 

Redshirt senior forward Mladen Armus, freshman forward Tyson Degenhart and fifth-year forward Abu Kigab combined for a total of 51 points to close out the night. 

The game got off to a slow start as the Broncos were unable to put points on the board until Armus scored off a layup with 16:33 on the clock. 

Much of the first half consisted of traded runs between both teams. Santa Clara was 6-for-11 in the 3-point range while Boise State was 0-for-9. 

Boise State men's basketball
[Photo of the Boise State men’s basketball team in their home game against Tulsa on Dec. 3]
Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

However, the roles reversed after halftime. Boise State made 5-of-8 3-point attempts while Santa Clara was 2-for-8. 

Kigab scored a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead 58-56 in the second half. This was the 15th lead change in the game, however, it turned out to be the final lead change as Boise State held Santa Clara to only four points. 

Armus scored a season-high of 17 points with 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Degenhart led the team with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The freshman is currently averaging 15.4 points per game since being inserted into the starting lineup. 

Boise State will take on Montana Tech at home on Dec. 19.

0
1
Share
Related posts
Outdoor & RecreationSports & Rec

Students and staff reflect on the Rec's fall intramural basketball league

By
The Rec Center kicked off an intramural 3-on-3 men’s basketball league on Sunday, Oct.
Read more
0
2
Share
Club SportsSports & Rec

Boise State men's club volleyball team reflects on their first tournament win

By
The Boise State men’s club volleyball team took first place in their very first tournament in…
Read more
0
2
Share
Sports & RecUp to Speed

Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports (Dec. 6-12)

By
Men’s basketball wins first road game against CSUN (Dec. 7) Boise State men’s basketball won…
Read more
0
2
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *