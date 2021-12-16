Boise State men’s basketball beats Santa Clara at home 72-60

Boise State men’s basketball was able to pull out another win in ExtraMile Arena against Santa Clara 72-60 on Dec. 14.

Redshirt senior forward Mladen Armus, freshman forward Tyson Degenhart and fifth-year forward Abu Kigab combined for a total of 51 points to close out the night.

The game got off to a slow start as the Broncos were unable to put points on the board until Armus scored off a layup with 16:33 on the clock.

Much of the first half consisted of traded runs between both teams. Santa Clara was 6-for-11 in the 3-point range while Boise State was 0-for-9.

[Photo of the Boise State men’s basketball team in their home game against Tulsa on Dec. 3]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

However, the roles reversed after halftime. Boise State made 5-of-8 3-point attempts while Santa Clara was 2-for-8.

Kigab scored a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead 58-56 in the second half. This was the 15th lead change in the game, however, it turned out to be the final lead change as Boise State held Santa Clara to only four points.

Armus scored a season-high of 17 points with 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Degenhart led the team with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The freshman is currently averaging 15.4 points per game since being inserted into the starting lineup.

Boise State will take on Montana Tech at home on Dec. 19.