Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports (Dec. 6-12)

Men’s basketball wins first road game against CSUN (Dec. 7)

Boise State men’s basketball won their first true road game of the season against California State University Northridge (CSUN) 74-48 on Dec. 7.

Freshman forward Tyson Degenhart led the Broncos with a career-high of 21 points. Degenhart was also named Mountain West Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 13.

The Broncos gained control early in the game, heading into halftime 38-21. In the first half, Boise State shot 57.1 percent and was 6 for 13 on 3-pointers.

Senior forward Naje Smith started a 16-0 run after scoring on an offensive rebound. Smith finished with a career-high of 17 points, including three 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

Redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver, Jr. finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Shaver has scored in double figures in seven of the eight games played.

Boise State will return home for its next three games against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 10, Santa Clara on Dec. 14 and Montana Tech on Dec. 19.

Women’s basketball rebuilds with a victory over Eastern Washington 72-63

Boise State women’s basketball picked up a victory 72-63 over Eastern Washington on Dec. 10. The Broncos are now 3-5 overall.

Redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas scored a career-high of 28 points, 20 of which were scored in the first half.

“[Leonidas] was terrific,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “She hit big shots, made key free throws down the stretch, made great passes and played solid defense.”

Sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte scored a career-high of 16 points along with 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

Sophomore forward Abby Muse added 10 points and 12 rebounds for her second-straight double-double.

Boise State will take on Washington State on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Track and field kicks off season with six top-three finishes at Spokane Invitational (Dec. 11)

Boise State track and field started their season with six top-three finishes at the Spokane Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Junior MaLeigha Menegatti finished top of the podium for the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.66. Her time is the fourth-fastest in school history and a personal best by five seconds.

“MaLeigha [Menegatti] continues to impress,” said assistant coach Gavin O’Neal. “She opened the indoor season with a huge personal best, picking up where she left off from last outdoor season. I’m thrilled with the direction she and the group are headed after today.”

The Broncos captured event titles in both 4x400m relays. The women’s team consisted of freshman Alyssa Cullen, sophomore Anita Taviore, senior Kristie Schoffield and Menegatti. The relay team crossed the finish line seven seconds ahead of second-place San Francisco with a time of 3:47.51.

On the men’s team, senior Jose Rubio, sophomore Chip Mitchell, senior David Pierce and junior Brayden Durfee finished eight seconds ahead of second-place Eastern Oregon with a time of 3:20.14.

In total, the Broncos achieved 14 personal bests.

Boise State will split its squad for the Cougar Classic (Jan. 14-15) and the UW Indoor Preview (Jan. 15).

Women’s basketball winning streak comes to an end against Washington State (Dec. 12)

Boise State women’s basketball lost to Washington State 62-55 on Dec. 12 to bring an end to their winning streak. The Broncos are now 3-6 on the season.

[Photo of sophomore guard Anna Ostile (14) at the Boise State women’s basketball game against Seattle University]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte tied her career-high of 16 points. Lalotte scored 10 points in the first quarter.

Sophomore guard Anna Ostile made a pair of 3-pointers to extend the lead 18-11. The Broncos continued this lead to finish out the half 38-29. Ostile finished with 12 points in the first half.

With 3:38 remaining the Broncos trailed 58-51. Lalotte and sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro each made a field goal to pull Boise State within three points of the Cougars however, Boise State was unable to come out on top.

“We had some chances,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “We have been steadily improving and that will help us going forward.”

The Broncos will conclude the nonconference road portion of their schedule against Pepperdine on Dec. 18.