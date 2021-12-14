Andy Avalos and family launch the Avalos Family Christmas Drive

Boise State football head coach Andy Avalos and his family launched the inaugural Avalos Family Christmas Drive on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The initiative will provide kids in need across the Treasure Valley with shoes and coats for the winter time.

“Our family has felt incredibly loved and supported by Bronco Nation over the years,” Andy and Summer Avalos said in a press release. “We talk as a family often about the importance of giving back. Our daughters, Paityn and Paige, have felt the joy of giving and are always looking for ways to show kindness to others. We are so excited to launch this annual Christmas Drive with the help of our entire Bronco Family.”

For the initiative, Boise State football will host multiple opportunities from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21, for people to drop off new or gently-used shoes or coats.

[Photo of Andy and Summer Avalos with their children on The Blue at Albertsons Stadium]

Photo courtesy of John Kelly

On Dec. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., Boise State football will be collecting donations at each entrance of the ExtraMile arena before the start of the men’s basketball game against Santa Clara. Tickets will be available for $5 for anyone donating to the drive.

On Dec. 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise State football will be at the open patio of the food pavilion in The Village at Meridian. Buster Bronco and the Boise State Spirit Squad will be attending the event from 6 to 7:15 p.m.Members of the Boise State football team will be collecting items, taking photos and signing autographs from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

On Dec. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bronco football will be collecting donations at the entrances of the ExtraMile arena before the women’s basketball game against Warner Pacific. Free tickets will be given to anyone who donates.

Boise State football will also be accepting donations at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec.13-17.

All of the donated items will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House and Idaho Youth Ranch at a team event on Dec. 21.