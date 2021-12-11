Boise State men’s basketball rolls past Prairie View 97-60

Boise State had a dominating performance in their 97-60 win against Prairie View on Friday, Dec. 10.

The Broncos extended their win streak to three and are now 6-4 on the season.

“We’re coming together, and I love that,” said head coach Leon Rice. “We’ve just got to keep growing and keep building.”

The game started off with a trey from freshman forward Tyson Degenhart that gave Boise State the early lead.

Although Boise State never gave up the lead throughout the game, Prairie View managed to continuously keep the game close in the beginning stages of the first half.

After the game was tied at 21-21 with 6:14 left in the first half, Boise State started to pull away with a 14-0 run and ultimately led at halftime 36-23.

The Broncos continued to control the game throughout the second half, leading by as much as 42 points. Prairie View’s frustration started to grow leading to the ejection of their head coach, Byron Smith, with 3:41 left in the game.

“Better him than me,” Rice jokingly said when asked about Smith’s ejection.

[Photo of redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaveeeeeer, Jr. (10) in the home game against Prarie View on Dec. 10]

Photo by Corissa Campbell | The Arbiter

In an attempt to slow down their opponent, Prairie View sent Boise State to the free throw line 52 times throughout the game. This is the most in the nation this season and was three free throw attempts away from tying the school record.

Prairie View’s attempt ultimately failed as Boise State made 33 of their 52 attempts and left with a 37-point victory.

Fifth-year forward Abu Kigab stole the show with many acrobatic plays throughout the game including two forceful dunks.

“We see that in practice all the time,” said redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver when asked about Kigab’s dunks. “He be dunking on everybody.”

Kigab finished off the game with a season-high 32 points and was a field goal away from setting a career high.

“My teammates made it easy for me,” Kigab said. “All those guys were finding me. It was just a really easy game, because they were just really unselfish looking for me.”

Boise State now gets ready to face Santa Clara at the ExtraMile arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14.