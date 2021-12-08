Subscribe to Newsletter
Boise State men’s track and field team breaks records in season opener

By
Photo courtesy of Boise State Athletics

The Boise State men’s distance team could not have had a better start to the indoor track and field season.

The Broncos started off their season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Dec. 4, where 14 Broncos achieved personal bests and three of the top-five run times in school history.

“This was an awesome performance,” said head coach Corey Ihmels. “Despite a disappointing ending to their cross-country season, the men never wavered and stayed on course. They were fantastic today, and I am excited to see what is ahead for this group in the new year.”

Senior Dario De Caro broke Boise State’s record in men’s 5,000-meters. His 13:38.47 time was nine seconds quicker than Forest Braden’s record, which stood for 15 years.

“Dario’s run puts him atop the all-time list with elite company,” Ihmels said. “We are all very happy for him and all the hard work he has put in this year.”

Senior Jonathan Shields and freshman Ahmed Ibraham set the fourth and fifth-best times in school history as well, with Shields running a 13:51.82 and Ibrahim running a 14:02.60.

With the distance team’s debut, the sprinters and jumpers will have their season debut at the Spokane Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Boise State's track and field distance team, 2021
Photo courtesy of Boise State Athletics
