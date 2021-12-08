A vegan’s guide to Boise

Boise is home to many restaurants and stores that adhere to the vegan lifestyle. Ranging from cafes to barbecue, Boise has it all.

High Note Cafe is a locally owned and operated vegan restaurant that focuses on providing 100% fresh, never frozen plant-based meals. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner with weekend brunch specials from 11a.m. – 2p.m. and $1.50 Taco Tuesdays!

If you’re looking for a healthier lunch spot where non-vegan friends can find something they like too, Wild Root Cafe is the place. Offering avocado toast, breakfast scrambles and great lunch options that can be made vegan anytime, this quaint restaurant is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Boise.

Head downtown to Even Stevens Sandwiches for a hearty breakfast burrito or their “Hummazing Vegan” veggie sandwich, or try the Funky Taco for some cauliflower tacos with house-made “bomb sauce,” vegan nachos and more.

Other great lunch spots include BBQ4Life located on South Vista, which provides vegan barbecue options at great prices, or head to the North End to 208 Pho and Vegan for some hot pho to keep warm on those cold winter days.

Photo by Ollie Branson | The Arbiter

If you’re looking for some late-night grub, Pie Hole Pizza always has one vegan pizza option available and is open until 2 a.m. with two locations, one across from campus on Broadway and one downtown on 8th Street.

Many other restaurants around town offer great vegan and vegetarian options like The Wylder, Fork and Barbacoa.

If you’re looking for vegan and plant-based groceries, the Boise Co-Op and Roots Zero Waste Market are two great local options.

Roots Zero Waste Market is Boise’s first ever 100% zero-waste store with great prices for the average college student, offering locally grown and ethically sourced fresh produce, groceries, all natural vegan products and a vegan cafe with decadent vegan treats, salads and sandwiches. Bring in your own containers, fill them with whatever product you need, then weigh, label and checkout.

The Boise Co-Op is located in the center of North End Boise, while a little on the pricey side, their fresh deli is a great place to pick up a veggie burrito and a few of those specialty vegan groceries.

As Boise continues to grow, more and more vegan options are becoming available.