Women’s volleyball falls to BYU 3-0 in first round of NCAA tournament

Boise State women’s volleyball fell 3-0 to No. 11 seed Brigham Young University (BYU) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, Dec. 3 in Provo, Utah. BYU was ranked fifth during the regular season and went 28-1 overall. Their only loss was against No. 3 ranked Pittsburgh.

This was the Broncos’ second appearance in the NCAA tournament, and their lack of experience showed against the Cougars, falling 25-6, 25-19 and 25-10 in three sets.

[Photo of Boise State women’s volleyball team in their game against Santa Clara]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

BYU outhit Boise State .388 percent to -.012 percent. The Cougars came out aggressive in the first set, and after holding the Broncos to only six points, they never looked back.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Alyssa Wissinger led Boise State with five kills and one block assist. Behind her trailed graduate student middle blocker Alli O’Harra with four kills and a solo block.

Freshman outside hitter Jordan Miller and freshman middle blocker Paige Bartsch each had three kills.

This was the 10th matchup between the two teams with BYU leading 10-0.

Due to injuries and illnesses throughout the season, the team’s overall season victories are impressive despite their setbacks. Thirteen different Broncos have started at least once, combining for 14 different lineups in their 34 contests.

With a 24-11 record, Boise State is guaranteed its seventh-consecutive winning season and 10th consecutive during the head coach Shawn Garus’s 13 years with the program.

The Broncos’ season comes to an end with an unfortunate loss, but remains Mountain West Conference champions, making history within the program.