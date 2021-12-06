Boise State WBB women’s basketball loses fourth straight game to Seattle 63-61

Boise State women’s basketball suffered a devastating loss in a close matchup with Seattle University 63-61 on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The loss extends their losing streak to four and puts the Broncos at 1-5 on the season.

Boise State went on a 7-0 run topped off with a 3-pointer from junior guard Kaitlin Burgess to get an early lead in the first period.

The Broncos scored on back-to-back treys from sophomore guard Anna Ostlie and redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas, resulting in a 10-3 run with 5:52 left in the second quarter. This helped Boise State maintain a 4-point lead heading into halftime.

Both teams started to let it fly from beyond the three point line coming out of halftime resulting in seven 3-pointers in the third quarter. These included two 3’s from sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro and a deep 3 from Ostlie.

[Photo of freshman forward Elodie Lalotte (23) in the game against Seattle University]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Both teams continued to battle throughout the fourth quarter resulting in three lead changes and two ties. A 7-2 run by Seattle with five seconds left in the final quarter ultimately gave them the win 63-61.

“We just need to learn how to finish games,” said sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte. “I think that is what’s hurting us the most right now.”

Lalotte recorded her third double-double in the last five games with a career-high 14 points and a team and career high 12 rebounds. Naro also finished the game with 14 points and a career-tying eight rebounds.

“It feels great,” Lalotte said when asked about her performance. “I feel like I’m getting better every game. I’m getting better at grabbing rebounds and am finishing better than I had at the beginning of the season.

The Broncos will try to snap their losing streak against Florida Atlantic at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 5.

“We need more consistency from everybody,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “We will learn from [our mistakes] and get ready for Sunday.”