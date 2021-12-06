Boise State heads to Arizona to play in Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

The Boise State Broncos are heading to Arizona. Boise State football will be taking on Central Michigan in the seventh Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31.

“We are very blessed to have this opportunity,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “This is going to provide us the opportunities to continue to grow our team throughout the month of December.”

[Photo of senior weakside linebacker Riley Whimpey (44) at the Boise State home game against New Mexico]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

This will be the sixth all-time matchup between the two teams, with their last game being in 2001. The Chippewas have an edge over the Broncos 3-2 in their all-time series, but the Broncos have won the last two matchups.

Central Michigan will be heading into the game with a better record than Boise State in both conference and overall play. Central Michigan is 6-2 in their conference and 8-4 overall while Boise State is 5-3 in their conference and 7-5 overall.

Boise State has been bowl eligible for 24 consecutive years. This is the third-longest streak behind Ohio State with 33 and Georgia with 25.

Because the bowl game is organized by Barstool Sports, the game will only be available to watch from a live stream on all Barstool Sports platforms without a playlist.

“I think everyone is starting to stream these days,” Avalos said. “It’s the direction that everything is moving in. This is going to be a new opportunity for us in a new era to see how streaming will allow Boise State’s brand to hit the nation.”

Complete details — including ticket locations, bowl information and travel packages — are listed on the Bowl Central page of the Bronco Sports website.