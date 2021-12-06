Boise State Athletics announces creation of a business and revenue innovation unit

Boise State Athletics announced the creation of a business development and revenue innovation unit within the athletics department on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The unit which is responsible for the pursuit, execution and management of emerging revenue opportunities will be led by the associate athletic director and the department’s senior staff member, Mike Walsh. The unit will also enhance existing revenue streams by implementing tech-forward and ROI-driven strategies.

“Boise State has been recognized as one of the top-50 most innovative universities in the country, and our department aspires to embrace and build on that by becoming one of the most innovative departments in all of collegiate athletics,” said Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey. “When you combine a blue-collar work ethic with these types of forward-thinking concepts, the sky is the limit as we continue to push and best position Bronco Athletics for the future.”

[Photo of Nicholson-Yanke Athletic Center on Boise State campus]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

The design of this new unit touches on all four key areas of the What’s Next Initiative: revenue generation, infrastructure, marketability and student-athlete experience.

A priority of this business development will be the creation of a best-in-class name, image and likeness (NIL) program for Bronco student-athletes and businesses in the area.

“I am excited to see the impact this space will have on Bronco Athletics as we look to enhance opportunities and experiences for our department, fans and student-athletes,” Dickey said.

Walsh has been working with Boise State Athletics for 10 years. The past two years, he served as the assistant athletic director for communications, where he managed the day-to-day operations of the communications staff, while also serving as the media liaison for men’s basketball and assisting with communication needs for the Bronco Athletic Association.

Between his years working for Boise State, Walsh spent two years at the University of Idaho working as the assistant athletic director for communications.

With Walsh’s transition to the new unit, Craig Lawson has been promoted to the director of athletic media relations. Lawson will oversee the day-to-day functions of the Athletic Media Relations Office, working with each athletic media relations contact and positioning Boise State programs’ publicity to tell the stories of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.