Boise State men’s basketball loses a close home game 86-82 to Saint Louis in overtime

Boise State lost their second straight home game in a close match against Saint Louis University on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

After scoring a low 39 points last game, the team showed improvement in every category except their free throw shooting.

The Broncos went 12 of 26 (46.2%) from the free throw line while the Billikens went 30 of 34 (88.2%).

“It happens. Some of the best teams lose because they’re missing free throws uncharacteristically,” said fifth-year forward Abu Kigab, “But I have faith we will make them.”

In his first career start, freshman forward Tyson Degenhart finished in the paint for a game-tying bucket late in the game, tying the score 73-73.

“It was definitely a surreal moment. It’s been a dream of mine to start in a Division I game, and it happened tonight and that was cool,” Degenhart said.

A Saint Louis turnover gave Boise State the final possession in the second period with the game tied, but a missed jumper by Emmanuel Akot sent the game into overtime.

The game was neck and neck throughout overtime until Saint Louis pulled away by going on a 5-0 run in the final 42 seconds of the game, giving their team an 86-82 win.

Kigab had a game-high 27 points along with eight rebounds in the loss.

Regardless, the Broncos are now 3-4 on the season and are last in their division.

“I scheduled this year like this on purpose to build us for the end,” said head coach Leon Rice. “I wouldn’t do it with a young team, because it’s tough. And it’s night after night after night. But it’s forcing us to face issues. It’s forcing us to get better.”

Boise State will get back on the court to face the University of Tulsa at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, Dec. 3.