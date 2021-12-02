Subscribe to Newsletter
13 Boise State football players receive All-Mountain West honors

Photo by Claire Keener

Boise State football has 13 players named onto the 2021 All-Mountain West honors list. 

Every year, the Mountain West conference announces a first and second team roster consisting of the top players at every position in the conference.

According to Boise State Athletics, the 13 selections is the most among Mountain West division schools.

This year, sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas, senior receiver Khalil Shakir and redshirt senior offensive lineman John Ojukwu were given All-Mountain West first team honors.

Dalmas was also named a semifinalist for the Groza Award.

Khalil Shakir, Boise State University, Senior Night
[Photo of senior receiver Khalil Shakir on Senior Night at Albertsons Stadium]
Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Shakir was also named to the first team for the second consecutive year and is the second Bronco wide receiver to be honored in consecutive seasons.

Redshirt junior punt returner Stefan Cobbs, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ben Dooley, redshirt junior defensive tackle Scott Matlock, junior safety JL Skinner and sixth-year offensive lineman Jake Stetz were all awarded All-Mountain West second team honors.

Players who received an honorable mention include redshirt senior wide receiver Octavius Evans, redshirt senior safety Tyreque Jones, fifth-year defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, redshirt senior linebacker Ezekiel Noa and fifth-year linebacker Riley Whimpey.

The Broncos have one more bowl game this season after becoming bowl eligible. The bowl games will be announced on Dec. 5.

