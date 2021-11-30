Subscribe to Newsletter
AdministrationCOVID-19News

Boise State confirms Executive Order employee vaccination plan, lawsuit still pending

By
0
3
Share
Photo courtesy of Robyn Beck

In an email to employees on Tuesday morning, Vice President for University Affairs and Chief of Staff Alicia Estey reiterated Boise State’s plan to follow the executive order given by President Biden requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated.

According to the email, all university employees including faculty, staff and student employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must be completed. All employees must submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request by Jan. 4.

Employees can fill out an exemption request form for medical or religious exemptions. The email said, “Employees with approved exemptions will be required to follow enhanced masking and distancing protocols.”

The university plans to continue following Biden’s vaccine mandate “barring an order from the court suspending the [executive order],” although the Idaho State Board of Education (SBE) is part of the lawsuit challenging the executive order.

The university is currently “finalizing a process” that would allow employees the ability to confirm their vaccination status through the state’s immunization database or show their vaccine record to public health staff. 

University Affairs and Human Resources will be hosting “virtual town hall meetings” in the next two weeks to answer questions, and a follow-up is set to be sent out on Dec. 6 with additional information and links to the exemption forms. 

The Arbiter will continue to report on this topic as more information becomes available.

A nurse marks a coronavirus vaccination card. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
[Photo of a nurse marking a vaccine card]
Photo courtesy of Robyn Beck
0
3
Share
Related posts
NewsSocial Justice

Update: Yenor doubles down on anti-feminism in Twitter video as community questions his credibility

By
This article was collaboratively written by Andrea Teres-Martinez, news editor, and Alaina…
Read more
0
6
Share
AdministrationNews

Boise State political science professor Scott Yenor grabs headlines with speech on “evils that flow from feminism”

By
Boise State political science professor Dr. Scott Yenor has again gained widespread attention for…
Read more
8
11
Share
News

Pandemic-fueled inflation increases financial strain on students

By
Consumer prices continue to rise with rapid inflation, especially in food, energy and…
Read more
0
2
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *