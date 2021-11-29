Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports (11/22-28)

Women’s basketball loses a close game to Louisiana Tech 60-57 in the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic (Nov. 26)

By Adam Bridges

Boise State lost their opening game at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic against Louisiana Tech 60-57 on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Broncos led 57-54 with 1:28 left in the fourth period, but a late 7-0 run helped the Bulldogs pull off the comeback victory.

After senior forward Rachel Bowers missed both of her free throws, Louisiana Tech managed to cut Boise State’s lead in half after junior guard Keiunna Walker made a pair of free throws with 29.9 seconds left.

Sophomore guard Anna Ostlie missed both of her free throws as well, leading to a Louisiana Tech layup to tie the game at 57-57.

Louisiana Tech then topped off their run with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by sophomore guard Salma Bates to win the game.

Sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte recorded her second double-double this season getting 10 points and 10 rebounds.

[Photo of senior guard Dominique Leonidas in Boise State’s home opener game against Southern Oregon on Nov. 6]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Women’s basketball loses to Wisconsin in the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic (Nov. 27)

By Lexi Almeido

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the Boise State women’s basketball team competed against Wisconsin at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic in Boulder, Colorado. The Broncos lost to the Badgers 60-45.

Redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas and sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro led the Broncos, scoring 10 points each.

In the first quarter, Boise State led 10-9 as Leonidas knocked down two three-pointers and sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte scored with 2.8 seconds left.

During the second quarter, the lead changed three times before the Badgers pulled away to take an eight-point lead. The score was 27-21 heading into halftime.

Wisconsin continued to lead 48-36 in the third quarter and the remainder of the game.

Lalotte fouled out in the fourth quarter with eight points and six rebounds. The Broncos were unable to score until Naro hit a baseline jumper with 3:48 on the clock.

“We have to be able to score the ball,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “If we score 38, 40, 45 points, it’s not going to cut it.”

Boise State returns home to face Seattle U at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.