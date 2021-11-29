Boise State political science professor Scott Yenor grabs headlines with speech on “evils that flow from feminism”

Boise State political science professor Dr. Scott Yenor has again gained widespread attention for controversial statements. This time, they came from an anti-feminist speech he gave at the National Conservatism conference in Orlando, Florida, held from Oct. 31 – Nov. 2.

The majority of Yenor’s remarks pertained to what he called the “political and personal evils that flow from feminism.”

The speech was first brought to larger public attention in a TikTok by a user named @socialistlyawkward. Perhaps the most notable quote that has circulated social media was included in this video.

“Our independent women seek their purpose in life in mid-level bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection and marketing,” Yenor said. “They are more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be.”

Yenor, who is fully tenured, went on to comment on the role of women in the growing movement of national conservatism.

“No national conservatism can be built from the assumptions and aspirations of today’s modern, single, independent, urban woman,” Yenor said. “There is no way to go from ‘Sex and the City’ to national conservatism. There is no way to go from an ethic of vanity in the service of fleeting beauty and middling feminine careerism to an ethic of self-sacrifice in the service of higher things. The feminist ethic of careerism and easy sex is a recipe for national disaster.”

Boise State’s Director of Media Relations Mike Sharp released a statement to KTVB regarding the controversy.

“Boise State University understands that the open exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to education, can introduce uncomfortable and even offensive ideas,” Sharp wrote. “However, the university cannot infringe upon the First Amendment rights of any members of our community, regardless of whether we, as individual leaders, agree or disagree with the message. No single faculty member defines what Boise State — or any public university — endorses or stands for.”

Read the full Boise State statement at the end of this article.

Other speakers at the National Conservatism conference included Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio, as well as other notable conservatives like Glenn Loury, J.D. Vance and dozens more.

National conservatism is a growing arm of the right in American politics, catering to young Americans who say they have been radicalized by concerns over “wokeism,” higher education, race and gender discourse and fear of Big Tech surveillance. The movement is largely a conglomeration that continues to find its footing and audience in the post-Trump era.

Yenor finding a place in this movement is no surprise. In 2017, he received criticism for an article titled “Transgender activists are seeking to undermine parental rights” in which he warned that radical feminism was socializing boys and girls to have “similar characters and temperaments,” creating the independence of women and children and encouraging the pursuit of sexual satisfaction outside of “monogamous, procreative marriage.”

Additionally, Yenor has worked closely with the far-right Idaho political group Idaho Freedom Foundation and served on Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education task force.

Full Boise State statement from Director of Media Relations Mike Sharp:

“Boise State University understands that the open exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to education, can introduce uncomfortable and even offensive ideas,” Sharp wrote. “However, the university cannot infringe upon the First Amendment rights of any members of our community, regardless of whether we, as individual leaders, agree or disagree with the message. No single faculty member defines what Boise State — or any public university — endorses or stands for.”

“Recently, academic freedom has faced challenges in universities around the country. We stand fully in support of academic freedom. Academic freedom is the bedrock of the university and higher education, and our faculty hold a wide range of opinions and perspectives. As noted by our governing Board, ‘Academic freedom is essential to protect the rights of the faculty member in teaching and the student in learning.’ As such, academic freedom will be protected within the governing policies of the Idaho State Board of Education and Boise State University. We aim to facilitate non-violent and free expression that allows for true and open engagement with ideas — in support or in critique of a position — and that results in deeper learning and growth for all.”

“We welcome all people to our campus, regardless of their background, experiences, or identity. Members of the Boise State community who have questions about the intersection of academic freedom, free speech, and harassment or who would like to file a complaint alleging a violation of law or policy, can contact Institutional Compliance and Ethics. If students at any time feel they are experiencing discrimination because of their viewpoints, background, or any distinguishing characteristic, we have robust processes, including our academic grievance policy and our nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy, which protect students’ rights. Boise State takes these concerns very seriously and implements corrective action when appropriate.”