Boise State Cross Country finishes season at NCAA championship

Senior Dario De Caro, freshman Ahmed Ibrahim and senior Logan Rees traveled to Tallahassee, Florida to compete in the 2021 Division I NCAA men’s Cross Country Championship on Nov. 20.

All three Broncos competed as individuals for the men’s 10k race against 253 athletes.

They were selected to participate in the men’s championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers must have finished in the top 25 in their respective regions.

Together, De Caro, Ibrahim and Rees secured three of the four men’s individual qualifying spots in the West Region. This marks the first trip to a cross country national championship for both De Caro and Ibrahim. It is Rees’ second (2019).

De Caro led for the fourth-straight race this season. In the final kilometer, he advanced 37 places taking the 128th place finish with a time of 30:25.1.

Ibrahim finished 10 seconds behind De Caro in 150th place with a time of 30:35.5. Rees finished in 230th place with a time of 31:52.8.

“I am really proud of all three of these guys,” said Boise State head coach Corey Ihmels. “They battled all race just like they have all season. The future is bright for these three and our entire men’s program.”

This concludes the end of the Boise State cross country season.