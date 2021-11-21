Boise State Athletics launches “What’s Next Initiative”

On Nov. 16, Boise State launched the “What’s Next Initiative” which is a plan to enhance the athletics program in years to come. This initiative is a multi-year plan to build up Boise State in the college athletics industry. The areas of focus include infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience and marketability.

Boise State Athletics plans to focus on the ticket renewal process for the 2022 football season. Season ticket renewals for the 2022 season are already available.

Athletics also plan on pushing a Bronco Athletic Association (BAA) drive. Their goal is to grow the BAA from its current 4,085 members to 10,000 members by Sept. 1, 2025.

This drive includes a launch challenge of bringing in 1,000 new BAA members by the end of 2021. Members who joined by Friday, Nov. 19 received a free ticket to Boise State football’s home game against New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Membership for the BAA begins with an annual contribution as low as $25 and is open to anyone.

Other steps include finalizing departmental restructuring, enhancing BroncoLife programming, review pending facilities assessment and expanding the department’s Name, Image and Likeness to provide the best experience for Boise State student-athletes.

In December 2020, the Lyle Smith Society was launched as a leadership society to meet the needs of Boise State Athletics. Boise State’s goal is to reach 100 members by the end of 2021. Currently, the Lyle Smith Society has 88 members who have joined with a minimum pledge of $25,000.

According to Boise State Athletics, future updates will be announced as progress is made in each area.