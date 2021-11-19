Boise State’s Khalil Shakir and Kekaula Kaniho invited to NCAA postseason bowl games

Two players from Boise State football have been invited to play in a postseason bowl game this season.

Senior receiver Khalil Shakir was invited to The Reese’s Senior Bowl and fifth-year defensive back Kekaula Kaniho was invited to the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl.

Both players have competed at an elite level and have been vital to the Broncos’ success this year.

Shakir has managed to record 927 receiving yards, 93 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. He was also added to the watchlist for the Maxwell Award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Polynesian Player of the Year Award before the season started.

Kaniho has been an absolute defensive unit during his five years at Boise State, racking up 209 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

[Photo of Khalil Shakir (#2) at the Boise State football game against University of Nevada, Reno]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Kaniho was also named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy this season.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the most reputable college all-star game where the best seniors get to all compete on one field. This allows the seniors to display their skills one last time to hopefully increase their draft stock.

According to Reese’s Senior Bowl, 106 players in last year’s bowl were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Of the 106 athletes, 36 players were selected in the first three rounds of the draft.



Similar to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives athletes the chance to show off their skills to around 200 NFL scouts, coaches from all 32 NFL teams, and fans across the country.

According to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, 43 players that participated in the bowl game last year were drafted along with 22 that were signed as undrafted free agents.

Shakir is the 14th Bronco to be selected for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and Kaniho is the third Bronco in the past two seasons to be selected for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alaska, and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rose Bowl Stadium.