Boise State women’s basketball defeats Oregon Tech 83-48

By
Photo of sophomore forward Sydney McQuieter (21) | Photo by Claire Keener

The Boise State women’s basketball team won their second game of the season on Nov. 15 against Oregon Tech 83-48. This win was much needed after their loss to Long Beach State during their season home opener. 

The Broncos struggled in the first quarter with five missed three-pointers and five missed field goals. Defensively, the Broncos held the Owls to only 11 points. Five Broncos scored during the quarter and freshman guard Jayda Clark made a layup with five seconds left to push the Broncos to a 12-11 lead. 

In the second quarter, Boise State took a 21-17 advantage. The Broncos recorded seven of the first nine points with sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte’s pair of buckets and sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro’s three-pointer. 

After halftime, the Broncos went on a 22-point run to take a 47-17 lead. Redshirt senior Dominique Leonidas led the run with nine points and a three-pointer while Naro contributed two more three-pointers. 

Entering the final 10 minutes, Boise State led 57-27. The Broncos were able to put up 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. 

Naro led the Broncos with a career-high of 17 points. Leonidas trailed behind her with 13 points. 

Lalotte recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high of 10 rebounds. Junior guard Kaitlin Burgess and sophomore forward Abby Muse each added 11 points, and sophomore guard Anna Ostile chipped in 10 points, six of which came from three-pointers. 

“It was a good team win,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “We shot the ball better tonight. We’ve got a long way to go, but hopefully, this gives us some confidence going to BYU, Saturday.”

  • Boise State women's basketball vs. Oregon Tech
    Photo of sophomore forward Sydney McQuieter (21) | Photo by Claire Keener
  • Boise State women's basketball vs. Oregon Tech
    Photo of senior guard Dominique Leonidas (15) | Photo by Claire Keener
  • Boise State women's basketball vs. Oregon Tech
    Photo of sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro (12) | Photo by Claire Keener
  • Boise State women's basketball vs. Oregon Tech
    Photo of freshman guard Jayda Clark (24) | Photo by Claire Keener
