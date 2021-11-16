Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports (Nov. 8-14)

Women’s volleyball dominates Nevada for their 20th win of the season (Nov. 11)

By Ceirra Williams

Boise State women’s volleyball beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 3-0 on Nov. 11. This win extended their win streak to five and improved them to 20-8 overall and 9-6 in Mountain West Conference play.

Senior setter Danielle Boss had a total of 33 assists, tallied six kills, one service ace and four block assists.

“I thought the team played solid throughout the match tonight,” said head coach Shawn Garus. “Dani [Boss] did a good job of getting a lot of her teammates involved in the match. It was also good to see [senior middle blocker] Jessica [Donahue] back in the lineup and for her to get the blocks record.”

Donahue set the school record for career blocks during the rally-scoring era (2001-present) on the second play of the match. She finished with four blocks in the contest to give her a career total of 424.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger was the only Bronco to reach double-digit kills, finishing with 11 on the night to go with one service ace for a team-high of 12 points.

The Broncos will be back in action on Nov. 18 when they play against the University of Wyoming in the Bronco Gym.

Men’s basketball comes up short at UC Irvine (Nov. 13)

By Matthew Valento

The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season 58-50 Saturday, Nov. 13 at the University of California Irvine. Boise State was held to 32.2 percent from the floor (19-for-59), including 13.6 percent from the three-point range (3-for-22).

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Shaver, Jr. led the Broncos with 14 points in his season debut.

[Photo of senior guard Emmanual Akot (#14) in a Boise State men’s basketball home game at ExtraMile Arena]

Photo by Corissa Campbell | The Arbiter

Boise State came out in the first half with an early 11-6 lead, including five points from redshirt junior forward Mladen Armus in the first six minutes. The Anteaters ended the half with a 27-25 lead.

In the second half, a pull-up jumper from Shaver pushed Boise State ahead, 37-36, but UC Irvine scored the next eight points to regain control.

Moments later the Broncos cut the lead down to three, but UC Irvine would respond with timely three-pointers and free throws to keep the Broncos at bay.

Armus finished with five points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Redshirt junior guard Emmanuel Akot joined Shaver in double figures with 11 points for the second straight game. Akot added seven rebounds and three assists.

Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 11 points and six assists while grabbing seven rebounds.

Next up for Boise State is the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Nov. 18-21. The Broncos take on No. 23 St. Bonaventure in the first round, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Women’s volleyball falls to San Jose State (Nov. 13)

By Ryan Marshall

The Boise State volleyball team got the win in the first set, but San Jose State University (SJSU) came away with three straight victories throughout the match.

The first set was back and forth with ten ties. The Broncos came back from a 21-20 point deficit through a run of 6-3.

Senior setter Danielle Boss brought the Broncos a victory in the first set by a touch kill to the far back right corner.

The Spartans had a small advantage over the Broncos for the last three sets. The Broncos were only able to lead once in the final three sets.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger and redshirt junior middle blocker Alyssa Wissinger both came away with 17 points, leading the Broncos. Boss had 33 assists as well as 15 digs which gave her a double-double and a team-high.

The Broncos’ five-game winning streak came to an end, and the team finished their regular season 20-9 overall and 9-7 in conference play.