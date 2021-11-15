Boise State football defeats Wyoming in a close matchup 23-13

Boise State continued its winning streak after defeating the University of Wyoming 23-13 on Friday, Nov. 12.

After losing three straight home games, the Broncos got their first home win this season since their home opener against the Miners in week two.

“At the end of the day the mission was accomplished,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “In this game, it’s not gonna be perfect every single time. At the same time we will look and take responsibility and accountability for the things that we must do better.”

The Broncos are now 4-2 in conference play and 6-4 overall. This win makes the team bowl eligible.

The first score did not come until late in the first quarter when junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed a two-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Riley Smith.

“Riley is one of my closest friends, I’m glad that he was able to get a touchdown and get involved in the passing game,” Bachmeier said. “I’m really happy for him. He deserves it and I think it’s a bonus that his family was in the crowd.”

This was Smith’s first touchdown of the season. He had caught a previous touchdown against Colorado State, but it was called back after a late dead play call.

[Photo of running back Andrew Van Buren (#21) making a touchdown in Friday’s home game against University of Wyoming]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Wyoming responded later in the second quarter after junior running back Titus Swen scored off of a seven-yard rushing attempt.

The score was tied at 7-7 before sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Boise State a three-point lead heading into halftime.

The only score in the third quarter was when Dalmas tacked on another field goal from 38 yards to extend Boise State’s lead to six.

The Broncos put the game away in the fourth quarter after redshirt junior edge rusher Demitri Washington intercepted and returned the ball to Wyoming’s 13-yard line. This set up senior running back Andrew Van Buren to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown

“I think Demitri should have scored,” Bachmeier said. “That was a game-changing play. We needed a turnover or something to happen to gain momentum. He was in the right place at the right time and he should have scored a touchdown.”

Boise State did not stop there, as Dalmas made his third field goal of the night giving Boise State a 16 point lead.

The Cowboys did score off of a 74-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the game, but it was too late in the game.

The offense was able to get rolling throughout the game, racking up 385 total yards, 225 of which came from passing yards and 160 from rushing yards.

The Boise State defense let up 288 yards, but made crucial stops throughout the game to limit Wyoming to 13 points.

Boise State’s next game is their final home game of the season and senior day against New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 20.