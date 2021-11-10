Bronco accolades: Dalmas awarded for football, Townsend for men’s golf, Bartsch and Boss for volleyball

Jonah Dalmas named Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week” and earns Mountain West Weekly Honors

By Matthew Valento

For the second time this season, sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas has been named a Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week.” This comes after his perfect kicking performance on Saturday, Nov. 6 against 25th-ranked Fresno State.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl is college football’s top kicking award. It recognizes the top three kickers each week from Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as the “Stars of the Week.”

Dalmas has now made 11-straight field goals, tied for his fourth-longest active streak nationally. He is tied for third nationally in field goals per game (2.11) in 2021 and is tied for 18th nationally in scoring 9.8 per game.

Also following the Fresno State game, Dalmas was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the week.

Dalmas was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the Broncos’ 40-14 win over Fresno State on Nov. 6 including a season-long 47-yard field goal.

His season field goal percentage is .905 (19 of 21). This ranks Dalmas 16th nationally this season. Dalmas’s career field goal percentage of .89, (26 of 29) ranks second nationally among active kickers.

Next up for Boise State football is a matchup on The Blue against Wyoming on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Hugo Townsend gets runner-up at the 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship

By Ryan Marshall

One of the greatest golfers in Boise State program history, senior Hugo Townsend, competed for his home country of Sweden at the 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship in Trinity, Texas on Nov. 1-7.

Townsend shot 3-under-par with a score of 69 in the last round. He finished runner-up individually, securing a gold medal for the Sweden men’s team.

Townsend finished two strokes behind team USA’s Sam Benett who is ranked sixth according to the USGA World Amateur Golf Rankings. The Bronco also beat Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira from Argentina, who is ranked 32nd in the world.

As a team, Sweden received gold, beating team USA and team Canada who were close runner-ups. Albin Bergstrom, another Swedish National team player, placed eighth by scoring one over. The Swedish women’s team also placed in the top three, receiving a bronze medal.

The Boise State men’s golf team is currently ranked 51st. They will be back in action in February for the Wyoming World Match Play in Palm Desert, California.

Mountain West weekly honor awards were given out to two Boise State women’s volleyball players, Danielle Boss and Paige Bartsch

By Ceirra Williams

Boise State women’s volleyball senior setter Danielle Boss and freshman middle blocker Paige Bartsch both went home with two Mountain West Conference weekly volleyball awards on Monday, Nov. 8.

Boss was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and Bartsch was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

This is both of the Broncos’ first time taking home Mountain West weekly honors this season.

Boss led the Broncos with her offensive attack from the setter position, distributing a combined 63 assists as Boise State hit an impressive .366 percent during the two contests against New Mexico and Air Force over the weekend.

With Boss’ 63 assists, this has moved her to a 3,000 career assists milestone, becoming the seventh Bronco in school history to reach the mark with 3,049.

Over the weekend, Bartsch had 15 kills, one service ace, four digs and four blocks for 18 points; she also hit an impressive .500 percent.

In the win against New Mexico, Bartsch hit a career-high .750 percent on 10 kills and one error on 12 attacks. Bartsch also had three block assists to finish with a team second-best of 11.5 points.

The Broncos will head to Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 11 and San Jose, California, on Nov. 13 for their final regular-season matches of the year.