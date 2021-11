Sports Update: Boise State Cross Country in the Mountain West Cross Country Championship

TRANSCRIPT:

HOW’S IT GOING BRONCOS! I’M ADAM BRIDGES THE SPORTS AND REC REPORTER FOR THE ARBITER HERE TO KEEP YOU UPDATED ON ALL THINGS BOISE STATE ATHLETICS.

ON FRIDAY, OCT. 29, 2021, THE BOISE STATE CROSS COUNTRY TEAM WILL COMPETE IN THE MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP MEET.

LAST YEARS MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP MEET, THE WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY TEAM FINISHED IN SECOND PLACE BEHIND NEW MEXICO AND THE MEN’S TEAM FINISHED IN THIRD BEHIND AIR FORCE AND UTAH STATE.

THE LAST TIME THE BOISE STATE CROSS COUNTRY TEAM WON THE MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE WAS IN 2018 WHEN THE MENS TEAM FINISHED IN FIRST PLACE.

CROSS COUNTRY HAS HAD A SUCCESSFUL SEASON FOR BOTH THE MEN AND WOMEN’S TEAM WITH THE MEN’S TEAM FINISHING IN SECOND, FIFTH, 12TH AND FIFTH AND THE WOMEN’S TEAM FINISHING IN FIRST, FOURTH, 21ST AND THIRD IN THEIR LAST 4 MEETS.

THAT CONCLUDES THIS WEEK’S GAME PREVIEW. MAKE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE ARBITER AND WE’LL SEE YOU FRIDAY AS THE BRONCOS ATTEMPT TO WIN THE MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE TITLE.