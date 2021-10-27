Subscribe to Newsletter
Halloweekend: Your 21+ guide to downtown Boise

Photo by Claire Keener

October 30th Crawl With Us is hosting the fourth annual Boise Halloween Bar Crawl downtown. 

A $20 pre-paid ticket includes free drinks, more than five venues, an after party, a $1,000 costume contest award and more.

Each bar included in the crawl has multiple exclusive Halloween-themed drink specials and food specials at select locations. There’s no set agenda for the evening, so start at the bar of your choice!

Head to Bodovino for discounted flatbreads and pumpkin pie shots, Humpin’ Hannah’s for $2 shots and the Spacebar Arcade for goodie bags, cheap beer and arcade games! See the list of bars and their specials for the night here.

Check-in for this event starts at 4 p.m. at Cactus Bar, located at 517 W Main St. Get your QR code scanned to receive your lanyard and event badge.

Crawl With Us is one of the largest social event planning organizations in the United States, having hosted over 400 events in over 70 cities. 

Grab your friends, dress up in your best costume and head downtown this Halloween. This is an event you and your friends won’t want to miss!

Cactus Bar, downtown Boise
[Photo of Cactus Bar in downtown Boise on Main Street]
Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter
