Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports, Oct. 18-24

Hugo Townsend takes home a third-place finish at the men’s golf Little Rock Invitational (Oct. 18-19)

By Ryan Marshall

The Boise State men’s golf team traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the Little Rock Invitational on Oct. 18 and 19. The Broncos shot 3-over as a team and ended with a fourth-place finish while senior Hugo Townsend finished in third place.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, who hosted the invitational, got first place with a winning score of 18-under-par.

“We knew we’d get tested out here given the different grass, different time zone and challenging venue,” said head coach Dan Potter. “We played poorly, but hopefully this will be a growth opportunity for us. We need to get better at playing in unfamiliar conditions and that was obvious this week.”

Townsend’s third-place finish marks his 10th top-10 placing. He now ties former Boise State golfer, David Lebeck, with the most top-10 placements in school history.

Fifth-year Skyler Eubank also played solidly placing 23rd place for the Broncos. Eubank completed his 116th round of golf for Boise State.

The Broncos will be in action on Oct. 29-31 for the Ka’anapali Intercollegiate in Maui, Hawaii. This is their last tournament for the team’s fall season.

Women’s golf finishes seventh overall at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic in their fall season finale (Oct. 18-19)

By Ceirra Williams

The Boise State women’s golf team finished seventh overall in a field of 15 teams at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic, on Oct. 18-19.

Sophomore Elli Gordon led the Broncos with her third top-25 finish of the season. Gordon moved up nine spots during the final day of competition to tie for 23rd place, carding rounds of 75-75-75 (+9).

Fifth-year senior Nicole Suppelsa tied for 26th, shooting 72-77-78 (+11).

Sophomore Franca Polla (80-71-77, +12), fifth-year senior Lexi Perry (77-72-80, +13) and senior Elena Castanon (79-78-79, +20) rounded out Boise State’s five scoring players.

This marked the Broncos’ last tournament of the 2021 season. The spring segment of competition begins Feb. 14-15, as Boise State travels to Palm Desert, California, for the Mountain Classic Match Play.

Boise State women’s volleyball falls short to Utah State (Oct. 19)

By Hunter Bos

Boise State women’s volleyball suffered a loss at home against Utah State on Tuesday, Oct. 19. With this loss, Boise State moves its record to 15-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

In a close match against the Aggies, the Broncos won the first and fourth set and were able to push the match to a fifth set, but ended up losing 15-11.

Boise State finished the match hitting at .224 percent as a team for 55 kills, 50 assists, 10 service aces, 54 digs and 15 blocks.

Sophomore opposite hitter Makayla Hansen finished the match with her fourth double-double of the season with 12 kills and 13 digs, both second best on the team. Hansen also had two service aces and five block assists with a total of 16.5 points.

Senior setter Danielle Boss got her ninth double-double of the season along with a team high of three service aces, one solo block and one block assist.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger recorded a team high of 16 kills with one service ace, six digs and a career high of three solo blocks.

Women’s soccer holds on for a 3-1 win over Wyoming (Oct. 21)

By Desmond Ordonez

The Boise State women’s soccer team picked up a pivotal win over Wyoming by a score of 3-1 on Oct. 21.

The Broncos quickly got on a roll as the game began. Junior forward Keile Hansen scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season in the second minute of play. Moments later, a Wyoming foul set up junior midfielder Morgan Stone on the penalty shot that hit perfectly at the corner of the post and into the net.

Just like that, the Broncos had a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play.

The second half was back and forth, as both teams scored. The highlight of the half was senior forward Aubree Chatterton’s 16th career goal. This moved her up to a tie for eighth place in program history.

The Broncos held the Cowgirls to only one goal for the rest of the game. This 3-1 victory puts Boise State past Wyoming in the conference standings, along with keeping their conference championship tournament hopes alive.

[Boise State women’s soccer recap]

Video by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Women’s volleyball suffers loss at Fresno State (Oct. 21)

By Matthew Valento

Boise State women’s volleyball came up short on the road at Fresno State on Oct. 22.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger, graduate student and middle blocker Alli O’Harra and freshman middle blocker Paige Bartsch combined for 32 kills, but it proved to not be enough as the Bulldogs beat the Broncos for the first time since 2013.

The first two sets were back and forth. In the first set, the Broncos came back to take an 18-14 advantage. However, Fresno State rallied late, outscoring Boise State 11-4 to close the set with a 25-22.

The second set started with an early lead for the Broncos as they held off the Bulldogs, stretching the lead to five points to win the set 25-20.

Boise State struggled to hit the ball in the final two sets. Fresno State outhit Boise State.368 percent to .223 percent.

The Broncos finished with 47 kills on 44 assists with eight service aces, 33 digs and three blocks.

O’Harra finished the night with a team high 13.5 points on 10 kills, three service aces and one block assist. She also hit a team and season best at .615 percent.

Ohlinger followed with 13 points on 12 kills and two block assists. Bartsch followed behind hitting .400 percent for 10 kills, her second career best in double-digit kills,with one block assist to end the contest with 10.5 points.

Sophomore outside hitter Kayly Pau added seven kills, while senior setter Danielle Boss finished with a team-high 42 assists and sophomore libero Jolei Akima tallied the high in digs with 11.

Women’s volleyball falls at Sacramento State (Oct. 23)

By Lexi Almeido

Boise State women’s volleyball fell to Sacramento State on Saturday, Oct. 23. The last matchup between these two teams was during the Sacramento State Invitational on Sept. 11, where Boise State won 3-0.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Alyssa Wissinger led with nine kills, hitting at .286 percent.

The teams tied 19 times throughout the three sets along with nine lead changes.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger had seven kills, nine assists and one block assist while freshman middle blocker Paige Bartsch had seven kills, one service ace and six digs.

Senior setter Danielle Boss had 30 assists, two kills, one service ace and four digs. Sophomore libero Jolei Akima finished with a team high of 10 digs.

Boise State will be back on the road to face the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Oct. 28 and San Diego State University on Oct. 30.

Women’s soccer draws with Colorado State 1-1 (Oct. 24)

By Adam Bridges

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Broncos faced the Rams at the Boas Soccer Complex. Even though the Broncos outshot the Rams 22-12, the game ended in a draw 1-1.

The first score of the game came from Colorado State in the 28th minute from senior forward Kristen Noonan to take the early lead. Although Boise State took many shots at the goal in the first half, none were successful resulting in a score of 1-0 heading into halftime.

Boise State came out of halftime with a goal from junior midfielder Morgan Stone in the 60th minute. This was Stone’s third goal of the season.

The Broncos continued to apply pressure on the Rams throughout the game but came out empty-handed as the game went into overtime.

Both teams were unable to score in overtime, resulting in the final score of 1-1. Both teams were awarded a point in their standings.

The Broncos now have 12 points in the Mountain West Conference standings with only one game left in the season. Their final match will be senior night against Utah State on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Boas Soccer Complex.