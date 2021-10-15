Boise Ultimate Scene: Ann Morrison Park’s ultimate frisbee group welcomes various skills

Most Sunday and Saturday afternoons, Ann Morrison Park in Boise is the ultimate frisbee headquarters. The Boise Ultimate Scene, as the community is called, encourages all ages and skill levels to enjoy weekly pick-up games. There is no form that needs to be filled out or no test you have to pass before you can play. The criteria is simple: if you want to have fun, you are welcomed.

The game of ultimate frisbee is a non-contact, self-refereed team sport consisting of two teams with six to seven players each. Games are played on a 70-by-40-yard field with end zones that are 15-20 yards long.

Each team defends the end zones in any formation of their choosing. After a player throws the disc, the teammate who catches it cannot move until they pass the disc to someone else. The only way the disc moves upfield is by passing it to teammates, while hopefully advancing with every throw. Scoring is usually decided among the teams, especially at these pick-up games.

Games are typically held in the fields that stand in front of the clock tower at Ann Morrison. These games are also usually run in a round-robin and single-elimination format.

At full capacity, which happens most often in the summer months, three teams of six to seven players compete. The winning team remains and competes against the third team. This style of play continues throughout the afternoon.

Oftentimes, games between competitive players result in higher scoring and no leniency when a penalty is committed. Games without competitive players are far more relaxed and laid back.

[Photo of a Boise Ultimate Scene participant with a frisbee in Ann Morrison Park]

Photo by Desmond Ordonez | The Arbiter

Boise State freshman Jacob Geissler recently moved to the area. When he heard about the Boise Ultimate Scene, he had to give it a try.

“I enjoy playing pick-games here at Ann Morrison because while I am not very good, there are times where I would like to be challenged further so I could try and get better,” Geissler said.

With the ability to host various skill and competitive levels, many ultimate frisbee players like to play in these pick-up games.

According to Katie Holt, a Boise local who is a frequent participant at these games, the Boise Ultimate Scene is well known around the city. Holt, along with her friend and cousin, try to attend as many frisbee Sundays as they can.

“I enjoy the atmosphere more than anything else. Everyone is just trying to play and have a good time,” Holt said.

Holt also let it be known that, yes — just like many city league games and general competitions — there are vocal arguments and rule disagreements.

However, the relationships built during these weekly games have made some arguments worth it. Boise State junior science major Zade Sutton has been coming to play here for the last two summers.

“We just love that we are able to play without the worry of being judged or criticized,” Sutton said. “There are not many places that we can go where the other team does not get upset or yell when you make a mistake. Here at Ann Morrison, we are around nice people and that is what brings me and my friends back as many times as we can.”

The Boise Ultimate Scene also has a Facebook page where interested individuals can find more information about ultimate frisbee and the pick-up games at Ann Morrison Park.