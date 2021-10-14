Voluntary survey results show high vaccination rate in Boise State community

The Boise State Public Health Office sent out an institution-wide survey back in September to assess the vaccination status for COVID-19 among members of the Boise State community.

The voluntary survey received a 51% response rate, with the incentive that those who participated could enter a drawing for a new iPad. Students enrolled exclusively in online programs and concurrent enrollment were not included in the survey.

[Photo of A nurse marking a coronavirus vaccination card]

Photo courtesy of Robyn Beck

The survey indicated that out of a total of 10,478 students and employees who responded to the survey, 88.2% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The other 11.8% was split between 9% who answered saying they had not been vaccinated, and 3% who were unsure or preferred not to answer.

Survey participants who said they had not received a vaccine were referred to a second set of questions, where 21% said they were considering receiving the vaccine and 3% expressed interest in scheduling an appointment at the campus clinic.

Those indicating they weren’t considering receiving a dose of the vaccine attributed their decision to a desire for more information (38%) or concerns over the safety of the vaccine (57%).

In terms of the division between students and faculty, Boise State employees hold a higher vaccination rate at 94.5% compared to students (86.6%). The data also shows that students living off campus have a higher vaccination rate than those who live on campus (87% to 84.9%).

Because Boise State continues to promote that vaccination is the most effective way to protect oneself and the community from COVID-19, the Public Health Office announced a new vaccination incentive on Oct. 7.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22, students and faculty who complete their vaccination series will be offered a chance to win one of two $222 prizes.

The incentive, titled “2 by 22 October,” requires students interested in participating to “receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or their first and only dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine during the incentive period,” according to a post on Boise State’s COVID response page.