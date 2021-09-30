Boise State football’s Riley Whimpey named a semi-finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

Boise State fifth-year linebacker Riley Whimpey was named a semi-finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, Sept. 29. This announcement was made by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame.

This award recognizes athletes who demonstrate academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The individual who is awarded is recognized as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

The NFF will recognize 12-14 finalists in late October, and the 32nd Campbell Trophy winner will be declared in December. Every finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and the winner will receive $25,000.

Each university receives one nomination and candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final season of eligibility and have a GPA of 3.2 to 4.0.

During the 2020 football season, Whimpey led the Broncos with 61 total tackles, 33 solo tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Currently, he has completed 26 tackles in the first four games of the 2021 season. He also boasts a GPA of 3.82 in Business Administration.

Fifth-year nickel Kekaula Kahino was a semi-finalist in 2020, and former center Mason Hampton earned the award in 2017.

Whimpey is one of several Broncos to receive awards so far this year.