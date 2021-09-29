Tailgating and Bronco Bash return with the 2021 football season

Along with Boise State’s first home football game of the season, the tradition of tailgating also made its 2021 debut outside Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 10.

This is the first football season since the pandemic where tailgating is back in the parking lot of Albertsons Stadium.

As the pre-season excitement began to travel through campus, Boise State students expressed how they felt about tailgating this season.

“I missed hanging out and getting to meet new people on campus as we are now getting back to somewhat normality,” said graduate student Hunter Berry. “I think it’ll be good for people to come together and feel the energy that we have all missed.”

[Photo of Boise State tailgaters at the Boise State home opener on Sept. 10 against UTEP Miners]

Photo by Corissa Campbell | The Arbiter

With two home games already passed, there are a total of four more to look forward to, including one on Saturday, Oct. 2 against the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). The last time Boise State played UNR was in Reno in 2018, taking home the win 37-27.

Director of Alumni Involvement Casandra Sipes announced that the “Bronco Bash” at the Alumni and Friends Center will be held for every home game this year.

“It’s family friendly and free, open to the public. We’ve done it for years; the goal is for anyone to be able to come,” Sipes said. “Because of some safety protocols and the mask mandate for large crowds, we will be outdoors on the plaza, and typically we start 3 hours before kickoff.”

Sipes also mentioned that they have a lot of exciting things coming up for the Bronco Bash, including alumni-owned food vendors and awesome prizes.

Alaska Airlines is sponsoring this year’s Bronco Bash and is giving away two tickets anywhere Alaska flies. Attendees can enter each week.



For more information on the Bronco Bash or future events, check out the upcoming events calendar.