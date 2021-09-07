Arbiter Sports Update: BSU vs. UTEP football game preview

Transcript:

“Hey, Broncos! Welcome back. I’m Lexi Almeido, the sports and rec editor for The Arbiter, here to keep you updated on all things Boise State.

After an unfortunate loss of 31-36 against the University of Central Florida, the Boise State football team will be returning to The Blue on Friday, Sept. 10th to face off against the University of Texas El Paso.

Head Coach Andy Avalos said “although their first loss was heartbreaking” he is still “very confident with the team they have this season.”

Last season the UTEP Miners went 3-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play. However, their 2021 season started off with a win against New Mexico State.

In that game the Miners compiled a total of 452 yards on offense. On defense, Dy’vonne Inyang tied a career-high of six tackles.

Boise State’s offense compiled a total of 283 yards, compared to UCF’s 573. But the Broncos have a wide variety of receivers this season, including key players Khalil Shakir, Stef Cobbs and Octavius Evans.

On defense, players to watch out for this game include safety JL Skinner, cornerback Tyric LeBeauf and edge Isaiah Bagnah.

That concludes this week’s game preview. Make sure to check out The Arbiter and we’ll see you Friday as the Broncos take on the Miners in the season home opener.”