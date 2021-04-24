Everything you need to know about intramurals this year

With the spring semester already in full swing and the weather warming up, Boise State Intramurals are taking advantage of the nice conditions to offer more sports for students.

Intramural sports are allowing students different opportunities to participate in various sports at a competitive (Blue leagues) or at a recreational level (Orange leagues). Single-day events and leagues are offered to current Boise State students this semester and are free.

Intramural Program Manager and sociology major Jason Ziegler talked about some of the first leagues that took place earlier in the year.

“This semester we plan to have a single day spikeball tournament, our annual golf scramble, some popup sports and leagues alongside two sports leagues we’re excited for. We are planning to offer a wiffle ball league and an ultimate frisbee league for the first time and I think with the sports we have, we’ve kind of fallen into a groove of being somewhat normal,” Zeigler said.

Pop-up and single day events have been a staple for the Rec Center this semester as it allows a degree of flexibility and more time to plan for larger events that are in conjunction with the Public Health Office’s regulations. This also leaves more staff availability to work with leagues and weekly events as well.

“We’ve heard some great feedback as well as excitement for both of these sports [wiffle ball and ultimate frisbee], we’re really excited to see sports and see the turnout this semester,’’ said Garrett Berger, Intramural event coordinator and a senior business administration major.

[Photo from the 2019 intramural flag-football “Toilet Bowl”]

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

Jake Standerwick is an Intramural Program manager and a junior games and interactive media major. Standerwick has been working with the university to provide students the opportunity to participate in intramurals this semester.

“With intramurals, COVID-19 and everything, we haven’t been charging any kind of fees, everything’s free to play,” Standerwick said. “All of our teams are free and I feel like that has been well received. Hopefully, in the coming semester, we are going to be lowering our prices. I think regularly, they’re about $30 or $40 a team.”

Allowing more students to participate safely with approval of the Public Health Office has been the biggest goal for the Rec Center this semester.

“It took us a long time to even understand all the protocols and then go out and teach people about the protocols, but being inside the Rec Center is not super difficult because the Rec Center educates students really well,” Standerwick said. “Anyone that comes in, they’re very stringent about their policies. So, it makes our job really easy when we have games within the Rec Center. But when people are outside, they tend to not follow those protocols quite as well.”

Sports such as soccer and basketball, which are two of the most popular sports each year, are not able to be offered this semester due to logistics with social distancing and university policies. Kickball and volleyball playoffs are wrapping up after a successful season. Ultimate frisbee and wiffle ball have kicked off the second part of the semester in league play.

The current schedule for upcoming events and leagues can be found at the Rec Center’s website, as well as signups for all events and teams.