How ASBSU’s newly elected members plan to improve Boise State

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) announced the results for the spring 2021 election on March 24, 2021.

The winners for the positions are:

[Photo of Sarah Smith and Kenneth Huston]

Photo courtesy Maiya Shoemaker

President and Vice President – Kenneth Huston and Sarah Smith (51.2%)

One of Huston and Smith’s plans as President and Vice President is to focus on ASBSU’s budget and hire more mental health counselors to help Boise State students. According to Huston, it is recommended that universities have one full-time counselor for every 1,000 to 1,500 students on campus. Boise State currently has seven counselors.

“The first project I’ve embarked on is in regard to ASBSU’s budget-making for next year,” Huston said. “We are looking into the potential of ASBSU to fund the creation of one, or more than one, part-time counseling positions.”

Huston and Smith also plan to create a mental health committee for students.

“I’ve started talks with the associate dean of students to begin a mental health committee for our students,” Smith said. “This one I’m preliminary thinking will mostly be an outreach committee, so students are aware of the resources we have on campus.”

[Photo of Grace Burgert]

Photo courtesy Noe Coughenour

—

Vice President of Inclusive Excellence – Grace Burgert (71.8%)

Burgert wants to focus on bringing the community together after the impact COVID-19 had on students, faculty and staff at Boise State.

“I think I’m most excited to draw the community back together, hopefully, as we get vaccinated and safer. We can start building that community again, and I think that’s going to be such an important thing and role that I can have,” Burgert said.

—

[Photo of Graf Kirk]

Photo courtesy Graf Kirk

Vice President of Academic Affairs – Graf Kirk (70.4%)

Kirk plans to focus on advocating for student voices and support others within ASBSU.

“Most of my job is making sure it’s easy for other people to realize their ideas, but really I want to make sure that we’re getting involved, we’re making sure that our voices as students are being heard,” Kirk said.

—

Vice President of Student Organizational Affairs – Kayla Magana (92%)

[Photo of Kayla Magana]

Photo courtesy Kayla Magana

Magana plans to get more students involved in the university and make people feel welcomed at Boise State. Magana also plans to use some of ASBSU’s budget for school clubs.

“I want to fund as many clubs as possible. COVID-19 restrictions have created some challenges in regards to what students can and can’t do, but I am ready to take on these challenges and help students work through them,” Magana wrote.

The ASBSU Inauguration for spring 2021 will be held April 19, 2021, from 4:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m via Zoom. To attend the virtual event, visit ASBSU’s Engage page.