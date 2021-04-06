Spring events in Boise!

The weather is warming up here in the Treasure Valley, and it’s time to get outside and explore. There are many activities and events lined up this season, so stay up to date on ways to experience spring events offered in and around the city of Boise!

First Thursday

First Thursday is a celebration of all the different retailers, services and restaurants that make downtown Boise the special place that it is. Every first Thursday of the month, events include art, shopping, music, dining and tasting. Events typically run from 5 p.m. to- 9 p.m., so make a plan to venture downtown April 1 and show some love to the places that make Boise so unique!

Boise Farmers’ Market

The Boise Farmers’ Market has introduced a solution to local shopping during the pandemic and is bringing the event directly to customer’s car windows! Beginning in April, tThe Boise Farmers’ Market, located in downtown Boise, will be offering a drive-through farmer’s market experience with orders placed entirely online. You can find locally grown proteins, produce and products from trusted vendors, and make an appointment to visit the drive-through market.!

Spring Craft and Vendor Fair

Located at the Center aAt tThe Park, near The Village at Meridian, this event will give you the opportunity to support small businesses and kick your spring shopping into gear. The event will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. to- 4 p.m. and is free admission. Explore local vendors ranging from art and beauty to home essentials and boutiques. You can also pair your shopping experience with food and beverages from local food trucks.

Capital City Public Market

The Capital City Public Market located in Garden City includes agriculture, artisans and specialty food for the public. At the market you will find artisan vendors from art and clothing, to soaps and jewelry. In addition, you can shop local produce and grab a meal from specialty food vendors. Opening market day is on April 3, so come out and support small, local businesses as well as strengthen the Boise community by buying directly from Treasure Valley farmers.

Idaho Botanical Garden

The garden is open! Located in east Boise near Table Rock, the Idaho Botanical Garden is open and offers guided garden tours, as well as providing maps for adventuring on your own. You can also sign up for spring classes and events at the garden, including meal prepping, art exhibits and wildflower walks in the foothills.