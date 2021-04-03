Boise State women’s soccer team takes win over Nevada after losing a vital player to an injury in the first half

After losing senior forward Aubree Chatterton due to an ankle injury 16 minutes in the first period, the Boise State women’s soccer team beat the University of Nevada Reno 1-0 on March 27. This game was the Broncos’ fourth consecutive win and third game at home.

The Broncos dominated when it came to shots on goal 13-1. However, none of those 13 reached the back of the net besides sophomore midfielder Anna Campanella’s goal in minute 24.

This goal was Campanella’s first of her collegiate career. The goal was scored off a series of headers after a corner kick by freshman midfielder Morgan Miles.

“I think the big thing for us is to keep her [Campanella] in the center and allow that energy, workhorse mentality to grind us through,” said Head Coach Jim Thomas. “She’s a tremendous attacking player, I just think she gets in that defensive mode really hard. So, to see her get rewarded for some of that grafting I think is super cool.”

The game started off with a shot by junior forward Dorian Goodwin. Shortly after her, junior defender Abby Bivens took a shot on goal, but both were blocked by the goalkeeper for the Wolf Pack.

The Broncos lost Chatterton early in the first half, to an ankle injury. Chatterton is said to be an important piece to the team and a top scorer.

In minute 27, freshman forward Mia Burns and freshmen defender Jocelyn Stephens both had shots on goal but were both blocked by Nevada’s goalkeeper.

The first half of the game ended with a far-right shot by freshman midfielder Payton Baratcart.

The Wolf Pack started off the second half with an attempt to score, but the shot was saved by freshman goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw.

During this game, Crenshaw received her third straight start in the net. This game was also her second clean-sheet, meaning no player from the opposing team was able to score on her.

Crenshaw was only forced to save one shot on goal while the Bronco defense held the Wolf Pack offense throughout the entire game.

Playing 85 out of the 90-minute game was sophomore defender Payton McBride. McBride has played a majority of minutes throughout previous games including 110 minutes in the double-overtime game against UNLV.

The game ended with a corner kick from the Broncos as they shut out the Wolf Pack.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time, we can’t look at two, three weeks ahead, we have to focus on the game in front of us,” Bivens said. “Of course missing Aubree [Chatterton], this is time for somebody to step up and take a more leadership role and kind of get our team through this. I think it’ll be a big time for our whole team to come together.”

Heading into two away games against San Jose State on Friday, April 2 and Fresno State on Sunday, April 4 the Boise State women’s soccer team currently stands (4-1-1).