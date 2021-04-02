BREAKING: Boise State women’s volleyball match against Fresno State has been canceled

On Thursday, April 1, the Mountain West Conference announced that due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Boise State women’s volleyball program, the game scheduled for Saturday, April 3 has been canceled.

The Broncos (10-5) were expected to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) at 1 p.m. in their final match of the season. After being on the road, the team had returned home to Boise expecting to play this match in the Bronco Gym.

According to the Mountain West Conference, the match will not be rescheduled.

Boise State’s prior games were losses against San Diego State, Colorado State and Air Force. The last win before the Broncos’ season came to a halt was against the University of Nevada where they won both matches 3-0.

Overall the team had 715 kills, 90 aces and 811 digs. Outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger led her team in points scored with 246.5 and had 218 kills. Hot on her heels was middle blocker Jessica Donahue with 169.5 points and outside hitter Kayly Pau with 140 kills.

The fall 2021 season for the Broncos has yet to be announced.