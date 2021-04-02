Subscribe to Newsletter
Sports & Rec

BREAKING: Boise State women’s volleyball match against Fresno State has been canceled

By
0
0
Share
Graphic by Jordan Barno

On Thursday, April 1, the Mountain West Conference announced that due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Boise State women’s volleyball program, the game scheduled for Saturday, April 3 has been canceled. 

The Broncos (10-5) were expected to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) at 1 p.m. in their final match of the season. After being on the road, the team had returned home to Boise expecting to play this match in the Bronco Gym.

According to the Mountain West Conference, the match will not be rescheduled. 

Boise State’s prior games were losses against San Diego State, Colorado State and Air Force. The last win before the Broncos’ season came to a halt was against the University of Nevada where they won both matches 3-0. 

Overall the team had 715 kills, 90 aces and 811 digs. Outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger led her team in points scored with 246.5 and had 218 kills. Hot on her heels was middle blocker Jessica Donahue with 169.5 points and outside hitter Kayly Pau with 140 kills. 

The fall 2021 season for the Broncos has yet to be announced. 

0
0
Share
Related posts
Sports & Rec

Boise State women’s soccer team takes win over Nevada after losing a vital player to an injury in the first half

By
After losing senior forward Aubree Chatterton due to an ankle injury 16 minutes in the first period…
Read more
0
0
Share
Sports & Rec

Boise State volleyball falls to San Diego State in five sets

By
Boise State women’s volleyball took on San Diego State in a single match on Saturday, March 20.
Read more
0
0
Share
BasketballSports & Rec

Boise State women's basketball takes a knee

By
Throughout the women’s basketball season, members of the team have been taking a knee during the…
Read more
0
2
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *