Boise State volleyball falls to San Diego State in five sets

Boise State women’s volleyball took on San Diego State in a single match on Saturday, March 20. After five sets, the Broncos lost to Aztecs, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26 and 15-13.

This was the team’s first loss at home and third on the season after two wins on the road against the University of Nevada.

Outside hitter Kayly Pau hit 30.2% and had 15 kills to lead for her team, but the Broncos still struggled on offense. Head Coach Shawn Garus was not pleased with the match.

“It’s a frustrating loss. I think that San Diego State came in and played with better energy than us right from the start,” Garus said. “It was disappointing because I think our players were just fighting themselves all day long. To get the fifth set to 13 all for the second time this year and lose, we’ve been at that spot before and haven’t figured out a way to win.”

SDSU won the first, third and fifth set while BSU won the second and fourth. In the fifth set, the Broncos were down by five points but rallied to tie it 13-13. It was the Aztecs that took the last two points and the win.

The team hit at a season-low of 15.7%. Overall, they had 59 kills and 50 assists with nine service aces, 62 digs and seven blocks.

It was only the second time this season that the Broncos were out blocked by their opponents.

“I just thought that San Diego was a more aggressive team today,” Garus said. “I think they served tougher, their attackers went for it. I think we kind of played on our heels a little bit, maybe a little shocked that San Diego State was pushing us like that based on the records, but that’s a mentality change that I definitely want to address with the team.”

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

Despite their loss, the Broncos kept the Aztecs on their heels throughout all five sets keeping the score close.

Outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger had 17 kills, one service ace, nine digs and two blocks. Pau and middle blocker Jessica Donahue both had three blocks while Donahue added 11 kills.

Donahue’s first time on the court since February was against Nevada. Prior to those matches, she was out with a foot injury.

Setter Danielle Boss set her team-best with 46 assists to go with 12 digs and eighth double-double of the year.

In the back end, libero Allison Casillas had a team-high of 19 digs followed by Boss with 12. Behind both of them was libero Jolie Akima with 10 digs. Casillas and libero Jordi Holdaway tied for three service aces.

Boise State women’s volleyball moves to (10-3) overall and will travel to Colorado to compete against Colorado State on March 25 and Air Force on March 27.