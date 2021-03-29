BREAKING: Residential students able to receive Janssen vaccine on 4/3

By Paige Wirta & Taylor Rico-Pekerol

On March 29, students living on campus received an email stating they “are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in Idaho.”

The email went on to share that students could sign up for a “special single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccination appointment” on Saturday, April 3 at the ExtraMile arena. A limited number of appointments will be available, and walk-in appointments are not accepted.

The Janssen vaccine, as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, is a single-dose vaccine based on older vaccine technology. According to the FDA, the Janssen vaccine is “77% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.”

According to the FDA and the email sent to students, anyone receiving the Jassen vaccine on April 3 can expect to be fully vaccinated two weeks later, on April 17.

The email, sent by the Vaccination Clinic Team, said students unable to sign up for an appointment this Saturday can expect future opportunities for special vaccination opportunities for students living on campus.

This is an ongoing story and may be updated if more information becomes available.