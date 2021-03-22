Boise State Gymnastics team upsets 10th ranked Arizona State on senior night

After overcoming a deficit in their final rotation, the No. 18 Boise State gymnastics team upset the No. 10 Arizona State University gymnastics team on March 12, at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos beat the Sun Devils 196.750-196.700.

The win was followed by a recognition to the team’s three seniors Emily Muhlenhaupt, Tatum Bruden, and Gabriela Cavinta.

In the week before senior night, the team traveled to Seattle for a tri-meet against the University of Washington and Stanford. In the end, the Broncos won with a score of 196.325.

“It’s always fun to come out on top on the road,” said Head Coach Tina Bird. “I’m proud of the team, and we will put in a little work this week to get ready for our last home meet on Friday. Our seniors deserve to be recognized in front of Bronco Nation.”

Photo by Abbey Nimegeers | The Arbiter

With social distancing protocols, fans filled the lower tier of ExtraMile Arena in support of the team.

The Broncos began their first rotation at vault. Junior Hope Masiado competed first and scored a 9.725. Burden scored a 9.775 on her special night, but it was freshman Courtney Blackson that scored the highest out of her teammates with a 9.850.

However, ASU took first place in the event with an overall score of 49.050 compared to BSU’s 48.950. This was the Bronco’s lowest-scoring event.

Heading to the uneven parallel bars, Cavinta, Blackson and freshman Talia Little all tied for a 9.825. Redshirt senior Maddi Nilson and freshman Emily Lopez tied with a score of 9.875. It was Muhlenhaupt who came out on top with an almost perfect score of 9.950.

Bronco Nation went wild after Muhlenhaupt’s bar routine and stuck landing. With her score, the Broncos were able to beat ASU in this event.

Lopez started off the third rotation on beam scoring a 9.675. Sophomore Erin Elkabchi scored the highest for her team with a 9.850.

ASU beat Boise State in this event 49.100-48.975. The top score for the Sun Devils on beam was 9.875.

Heading into their final event, floor routine, the Broncos were down by .325 points. Masiado competed first for her team and scored a 9.875. Taking the lead in their routines were Bruden and sophomore Adriana Popp with a 9.925.

With these two high scores, the Broncos beat the Sun Devils 49.475-49.300. The Broncos’ overall score in this event is tied for the 10th-highest score in school history.

Beating ASU by .050 points, the Boise State gymnastics team celebrated their win and their seniors during the closing ceremony of the meet.

Prior to the start of the season, Bird said in a press release that she was looking forward to a great year with her captains and seniors stepping into important roles and leading the team.

Next week, the Broncos will travel to Logan, Utah to compete in the 2021 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships on March 20. Boise State will compete against BYU, Southern Utah and Utah State. All four schools are currently ranked in the top 20.

In the week before senior night, the team traveled to Seattle for a tri-meet against the University of Washington and Stanford. In the end, the Broncos won with a score of 196.325.

“It’s always fun to come out on top on the road,” said Head Coach Tina Bird. “I’m proud of the team, and we will put in a little work this week to get ready for our last home meet on Friday. Our seniors deserve to be recognized in front of Bronco Nation.”

With social distancing protocols, fans filled the lower tier of ExtraMile Arena in support of the team.

The Broncos began their first rotation at vault. Junior Hope Masiado competed first and scored a 9.725. Burden scored a 9.775 on her special night, but it was freshman Courtney Blackson that scored the highest out of her teammates with a 9.850.

However, ASU took first place in the event with an overall score of 49.050 compared to BSU’s 48.950. This was the Bronco’s lowest-scoring event.

Heading to the uneven parallel bars, Cavinta, Blackson and freshman Talia Little all tied for a 9.825. Redshirt senior Maddi Nilson and freshman Emily Lopez tied with a score of 9.875. It was Muhlenhaupt who came out on top with an almost perfect score of 9.950.

Bronco Nation went wild after Muhlenhaupt’s bar routine and stuck landing. With her score, the Broncos were able to beat ASU in this event.

Lopez started off the third rotation on beam scoring a 9.675. Sophomore Erin Elkabchi scored the highest for her team with a 9.850.

ASU beat Boise State in this event 49.100-48.975. The top score for the Sun Devils on beam was 9.875.

Heading into their final event, floor routine, the Broncos were down by .325 points. Masiado competed first for her team and scored a 9.875. Taking the lead in their routines were Bruden and sophomore Adriana Popp with a 9.925.

With these two high scores, the Broncos beat the Sun Devils 49.475-49.300. The Broncos’ overall score in this event is tied for the 10th-highest score in school history.

Beating ASU by .050 points, the Boise State gymnastics team celebrated their win and their seniors during the closing ceremony of the meet.

Prior to the start of the season, Bird said in a press release that she was looking forward to a great year with her captains and seniors stepping into important roles and leading the team.

Next week, the Broncos will travel to Logan, Utah to compete in the 2021 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships on March 20. Boise State will compete against BYU, Southern Utah and Utah State. All four schools are currently ranked in the top 20.