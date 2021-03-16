BREAKING: One dead, two suspects in custody after shooting near campus residence halls

By Paige Wirta & Blake Hunter

One dead, two suspects charged with first degree murder after shooting near campus late Monday night

One person was killed in a fatal shooting late Monday night near the west side of campus at 1410 Chrisway Drive, which officials first reported on Boise State campus in University Square, Jade Hall.

Two suspects were taken into custody by Boise Police Department, which confirmed on Twitter early Tuesday morning that the victim had died from their injuries after being brought to the hospital. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Boise State said in a statement issued at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that none of the people involved were current students or employees at the university. The university also urged anyone impacted to contact counseling services at (208) 426-1459.

“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” the statement read.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office updated arrest records to show charges against two persons: Devoune Alexander Mosley, 23, of Eagle, and Matthew Allen Crawford, 22, of Boise. Both were booked at midnight and charged with murder in the first degree, and Mosley was also charged with unlawful possession by a convicted felon.

According to the City of Boise, “Evidence indicates Crawford and Mosley met with the victim on the street or sidewalk on 1400 Chrisway Dr. with the intention of robbing him. During the attempted robbery, Crawford fired several rounds at the victim, striking him multiple times. Following their arrests, Mosley told investigators he was in possession of a shotgun, which is illegal due to a prior felony conviction.”

Three BroncoAlerts were sent out to the campus community warning students of the incident over its one hour duration.

The first BroncoAlert was sent out at 11:45 p.m. Monday night, saying: “Shooting reported at 1410 Chrisway/Jade Hall. 1 victim shot. Unknown if suspect(s) in the area. Stay out of area.”

The second BroncoAlert was sent at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, saying “Boise Police is in the area looking for the suspect. If you are on or near campus, shelter-in-place.”

The third BroncoAlert was sent at 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday, announcing: “Boise Police has suspect in custody. Shelter-in-place is lifted. Please continue to avoid the Chrisway and University area. ALL CLEAR”

Students living in University Suites and University Square received an email from Resident Director Jackie Mayfield at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning saying “Boise Police Department has set up a command post in our community as of right now. They believe the shooter has left the area, but please SHELTER IN YOUR SUITE, DOORS LOCKED until further notice from Campus Security.”

Students living in nearby residence halls tweeted that they had heard multiple shots fired late Monday night. As of 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were still set up on Chrisway Dr., but have since cleared the premises.

Boise State Housing and Residence Life sent an email to students living in University Suites and Square that a meeting will be held for their residents at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The Boise State Offices of Public Safety, Dean of Students, Housing and Residence Life and Counseling Center will have a physically distanced, limited attendance gathering at the Centennial Amphitheatre.

“We’re reaching out to you as a resident of the University Square and Suites communities to recognize that this incident may have evoked a wide range of emotions, feelings, and concerns for each of you. The safety and well-being of our students and residents are of the greatest concern to us and we realize that you may be experiencing a lot after learning of last night’s events,” Housing and Residence Life wrote.

This story has been updated as of Tuesday, March 16 at 3:59 p.m. with new information. This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.